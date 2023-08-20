The Left Wing: Five tries and a win against England but there’s more work still to do for Ireland

Cian Prendergast and Maro Itoje compete for the ball at the lineout.

There were five tries, including a memorable one from centurion Keith Earls, as Ireland beat England 29-10 at the Aviva Stadium yesterday but there is an injury concern over Dan Sheehan and plenty of work still to do for the Ireland team.

Rúaidhrí O’Connor and Cian Tracey join Sinéad Kissane on the latest Left Wing podcast to discuss where Ireland now stand as they continue their World Cup preparations and with Samoa still to come in their last warm-up game.

