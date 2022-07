Two-try hero Andrew Porter of Ireland celebrates against New Zealand in their second Test win at Dunedin, New Zealand.. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

History has been made. Ireland have finally beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand after a wild second test that saw them win 23-12 in Dunedin.

Sinéad Kissane is joined by the Irish Independent’s Rúaidhrí O’Connor and live from Dunedin by Cian Tracey who describes the jubilant scenes at the stadium.