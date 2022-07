2 July 2022; Garry Ringrose of Ireland is tackled by Rieko Ioane of New Zealand during the Steinlager Series match between the New Zealand and Ireland at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland have lost their first test of the tour of New Zealand. Andy Farrell's team were beaten 42-19 by the All Blacks at Eden Park, Auckland.

The home team scored six tries with Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki scoring tries for Ireland. Johnny Sexton could be ruled out of the second test after failing a HIA.

Irish Independent rugby correspondent Rúaidhrí O'Connor and Cian Tracey - who's in Auckland - joined Sinéad Kissane on the Left Wing Live to discuss the game.