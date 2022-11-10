The Left Wing: Eight changes and a debut for Jeremy Loughman – Cian Tracey on the Ireland team to face Fiji

Jeremy Loughman during an Ireland rugby media conference at the IRFU High Performance Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

It’s a debut for Athy’s Jeremy Loughman as he’s named in the Ireland XV to face Fiji on Saturday and Cian Tracey joins Sinéad Kissane to go through the line-up named by Andy Farrell which has eight changes.

Sinéad and Rúaidhrí O’Connor will be back on Saturday after the final whistle with a post-match Left Wing podcast from the Aviva Stadium analysing Ireland v Fiji and Will and Luke will have their usual in-depth analysis on the Left Wing on Wednesday.



If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.