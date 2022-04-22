The Left Wing: Cliodhna Moloney joins Sinéad Kissane and Cian Tracey to discuss Ireland's showdown with England

Cliodhna Moloney of Ireland, left, in action during the 2020 Women's Six Nations Rugby match against England at Castle Park in Doncaster, England

Cliodhna Moloney joins Sinéad Kissane and Cian Tracey on the latest episode of the Left Wing to look ahead to Ireland’s Women's Six Nations game against England in Leicester on Sunday.

Cliodhna and Cian talk about the huge task awaiting Ireland against the number one ranked team in the world especially for an Irish team that is without most of its Sevens players who've been pulled from the squad ahead of their World Sevens Series in Canada.

Cliodhna believes the players can use this as a motivating factor like the squad has done in the past.

Sinéad also talks to Ireland hooker Neve Jones who's been one of the team's leading players in this Six Nations ahead of what's set to be a record attendance at Welford Road.

For more rugby discussion and analysis, don’t forget to join Will and Luke on the Left Wing next Wednesday.

Listen and follow the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/