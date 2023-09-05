The Left Wing: Bumper World Cup preview – and why Ireland can go all the way

Johnny Sexton is set to return to the Ireland team to face Romania on Saturday.

Will Slattery, Luke Fitzgerald and Jonathan Bradley preview the 2023 Rugby World Cup and after all the waiting, the countdown is almost over and the lads kick things off by looking ahead to France vs New Zealand on Friday night.

They then break down each pool, discussing all the major talking points and give their predictions for who they think will qualify for the knockout stage.

Finally, it is time to pick their winner - and Luke thinks that Ireland will go all the way.

Join us tomorrow for our next episode from France where the Left Wing team of Sinead, Rúaidhrí and Cian have all the latest news from the Ireland camp.

