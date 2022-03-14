Under Siege: How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly into the spotlight

Mick Wallace and Clare Daly were two of just 13 MEPs who voted against a European Parliament resolution on Ukraine this month - a resolution condemning Russian aggression.

Now the Independents 4 Change members have come under intense public scrutiny over this and other statements on Russia, including last week's opposition in supporting an EU-wide ban on Russian state-backed television channel RT.

MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan also opposed.

On this episode of the Indo Daily, Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent feature writer, Kim Bielenberg, and Irish Independent and Sunday Independent political correspondent, Hugh O'Connell, to find out more.