The Indo Daily: Wildfire chaos - 'My little girl is crying her eyes out, she thinks the fire is going to get her'

Photo taken by Conor Cullen as he and his family were forced to evacuate the Greek island of Rhodes due to wildfires Photo: Conor Cullen

A dream family holiday for journalist Kevin Palmer turned to a nightmare after he and his family landed on the Greek island of Rhodes amid blazing wildfires.

'Rhodes airport was a chaotic scene, with plane loads of new tourists arriving and being informed their hotel was now in a no go zone and they didn't know where to put us.'

'We eventually got on a bus and the driver was told to get out of the area quickly as the fire was 10k away and we had to move.'

'My already crying 10-year-old daughter now started to panic that the fire was coming for us.'

The Indo Daily speaks to Kevin about his terrifying experience and consumer journalist Sinead Ryan explains your consumer rights when holidays go wrong.