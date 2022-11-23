The Indo Daily: Wife of Pierre Zakrzewski, the photojournalist killed in Ukraine says "I will keep fighting for the truth"

Pierre Zakrzewski and his wife Michelle from his funeral booklet

In March this year, Irish photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski was killed just outside Kyiv while covering the Ukraine-Russia conflict for Fox News.

He along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova and two members of the Ukrainian Azov Battalion lost their lives when Russian shelling hit the vehicle they were travelling in.

Now, eight months on, Pierre’s wife Michelle Ross-Stanton is searching for answers to what exactly happened that day and what led to the tragic event.

Today on the Indo Daily, Michelle joins presenter Siobhan Maguire, to discuss Pierre’s life, his passion for the job and her determination to keep her husband’s memory alive.