The Indo Daily: Why is convicted British sex trafficker David Archer in Ireland?

Artists showcasing and selling their sketches and paintings on the railings of St Stephen's Green in Dublin is a tradition long enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.

However, earlier this month, Irish Independent's special correspondent, Paul Williams, found a worrying aspect in the weekly exhibitions when he discovered a notorious British sex trafficker, David Archer, was among the budding artists.

The rogue landlord made €18m from prostitution rackets in London, where he forced vulnerable women to work in his brothels.

Archer moved to Dublin following his release from a UK prison in March after serving six years of a 13-year sentence.

Paul Williams, the Irish Independent's special correspondent, tracked him down and speaks to presenter Kevin Doyle about what he found.