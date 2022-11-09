| 9.3°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Why ‘I’m a Celebrity’ fans won’t let Boy George forget his conviction for falsely imprisoning a male escort

Boy George is joining the ITV show as it returns to the Australian jungle (ITV/PA) Expand

Close

Boy George is joining the ITV show as it returns to the Australian jungle (ITV/PA)

Boy George is joining the ITV show as it returns to the Australian jungle (ITV/PA)

Boy George is joining the ITV show as it returns to the Australian jungle (ITV/PA)

With the return of ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ – it soon became apparent that 80’s icon Boy George would be one of the key contestants.

Hit songs like ‘Karma Chameleon’ and ‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me’ were not the only thing that viewers remembered. Some questioned why the TV show included the singer who has a conviction for falsely imprisoning a male escort back in 2009.

Presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by Irish Independent Journalist and features writer John Meagher to look at the life and controversies of Boy George.

The Indo Daily: Why ‘I’m a Celebrity’ fans won’t let Boy George forget his conviction for falsely imprisoning a male escort

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy