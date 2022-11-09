The Indo Daily: Why ‘I’m a Celebrity’ fans won’t let Boy George forget his conviction for falsely imprisoning a male escort

Boy George is joining the ITV show as it returns to the Australian jungle (ITV/PA)

With the return of ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ – it soon became apparent that 80’s icon Boy George would be one of the key contestants.

Hit songs like ‘Karma Chameleon’ and ‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me’ were not the only thing that viewers remembered. Some questioned why the TV show included the singer who has a conviction for falsely imprisoning a male escort back in 2009.

Presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by Irish Independent Journalist and features writer John Meagher to look at the life and controversies of Boy George.