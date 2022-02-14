The Indo Daily - Whistleblower: the man who exposed the South Kerry CAMHS scandal

The publication of the Maskey Review into the treatment of a number of children and teenagers attending the HSE's South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), has shown care deficiencies around drug prescriptions to children who were never properly diagnosed over a four-year-period.

Whistleblower: the man who exposed the South Kerry CAMHS scandal

That review has now sparked a national conversation. The Indo Daily meets Dr Ankur Sharma, the man who uncovered the scandal.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is also joined by Shane Phelan, Legal Affairs Editor of the Irish Independent, who has been working closely on the story with Dr Sharma.



