The Indo Daily: ‘When women are arguing between themselves it’s a bad place to be’ – The controversy over the No Woman Left Behind rally

This weekend the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWC) will hold a ‘No Woman Left Behind’ rally.

The rally has been criticised for excluding women speakers from Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil or the Green Party, with former Tánaiste Francis Fitzgerald saying, 'when women are arguing between themselves it's a bad place to be'.

The NWC says the rally in 'an opportunity to listen' for the Government.

Host Kevin Doyle is joined by MEP Frances Fitzgerald, Director of the National Women’s Council Orla O’Connor and Irish Independent political reporter Gabija Gataveckaite.

