Enoch Burke pictured leaving Wilson’s Hospital School after spending the day standing outside the school buildings on Thursday. Picture: Frank McGrath

He’s been dismissed from his teaching post at a Co Westmeath school, yet Mayo man, Enoch Burke last Friday missed a 2pm deadline to inform the High Court of his intention to stop showing up at Wilson’s Hospital School.

Not purging his contempt means the evangelical Christian faces fines of €700 for every day until he does.

The Indo Daily: What's the end game for Enoch Burke?

So, what now for Enoch Burke and his disruptive stand in the name of religion? And where is this controversial stance leading to? And let’s not forget that at the centre of all of this is a young transgender child, who Burke refused to address by their chosen pronouns.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Shane Phelan, Legal Affairs Editor at the Irish Independent, to find out what Enoch Burke's end game is.