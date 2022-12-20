The Indo Daily: What next as Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to step down as CEO?

Elon Musk has posted a poll on Twitter asking if he should step down as head of Twitter (Yui Mok/PA)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s troubled tenure as Twitter CEO already looks to be coming to an end. Musk says that he will “abide” by a Twitter poll calling for him to step down as CEO of the social network, but has not given any detail as to when he will step down or who might replace him.

The embattled entrepreneur has faced a storm of controversy over banning, then unbanning, tweets and accounts with links to rival social media networks.

He has also come under fire for suspending the accounts of journalists who linked to articles or posts on Mastodon that covered the whereabouts of his personal jet.

The Indo Daily finds out if Musk has lost his Midas touch?