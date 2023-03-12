The Indo Daily: What makes a serial killer and why are we fascinated by them?

Four Mediahuis podcasts nominated for national awards.

We have made Ted Bundy, Harold Shipman, Jeffrey Dahmer, Fred and Rose West famous – what’s behind our morbid interest in them?

Books, films, documentary series – the serial killer market is hugely profitable.

We just can’t get enough of murder, horror and psychopaths.

Many serial killers are effectively celebrities. That’s despite having committed crimes beyond most people’s comprehension.

The BelTel's Ciarán Dunbar speaks to Craig Jackson, Professor of Occupational Health Psychology, at Birmingham City University to find out more.