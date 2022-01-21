What in the world is Wordle? The Indo Daily finds out.

Puzzle me this. What has five letters, turns green if correct, and reinvents itself every day?

The Indo Daily: What is Wordle? Our new internet obsession and other viral hits

Welcome to the world of Wordle, the latest viral sensation to sweep the globe.

The Indo Daily gets to grips with its growing popularity and takes a Harlem Shake down memory lane to revisit some of our favourite viral hits.

That’s right, there’s a white and gold dress in there somewhere – or should that be blue and black?

Denise Calnan is joined by Wordle Superfan, writer and columnist, Stefanie Preissner, and Games Critic at the Irish Independent, Ronan Price, who is no stranger to Pokemon Go.