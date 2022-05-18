**Listeners should be warned that this episode of the Indo Daily contains distressing content**

On Monday, Karen Harrington, 38, was jailed for life after the Central Criminal Court jury found her guilty by unanimous verdict of the shocking killing of two-year-old Santina Cawley.

The toddler died from a traumatic brain injury and a severe spinal cord wound after suffering a total of 53 different injuries in Harrington’s Cork flat in the early hours of July 5, 2019.

The Irish Independent’s Southern Correspondent joins presenter Siobhán Maguire, to tell the story of what happened to little Santina.