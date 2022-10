12 year old Lola Davie was returning from school when she met a stranger at her apartment complex.

The Indo Daily: What happened to Lola? The shocking murder of a 12 yr old in Paris

When the young girl didn’t arrive home her parents raised the alarm. Surveillance footage would lead to the shocking discovery of her mutilated remains stuffed into a trunk.

Presenter Kevin Doyle asks Catherine Field - an independent journalist based in Paris – What happened Lola?