The Indo Daily: Westmeath car fire: the tragedy of Thelma and Mikey

Five-year-old Thelma Dennany, and her two-year-old brother, Mikey, who tragically lost their lives when their car became engulfed in flames on a rural road in Co Westmeath last week, are to be buried today.

The service will be held in St Mel's Cathedral in Longford town today and follows a week-long outpouring of grief in the local community and beyond.

The children's mother, Lynn Egar, who survived the fire is being treated in hospital. A criminal investigation into the car fire has been launched.

