The Indo Daily: Weigh off – have we had our fill of diet culture?

Last week, the popular RTE weight-loss show, Operation Transformation, returned to our small screens, but not everyone was pleased about its return.

A public backlash on social media, a petition to have the show cancelled, and a statement from Bodywhys, the eating disorders association of Ireland, saying the show with its emphasis on dieting, body weight and shape, create a “community sanctioned dieting culture”, were among the backlash.

So, have these type of weight-loss shows had their day, or do they in fact, promote health and wellbeing among a wider community?

The Indo Daily finds out with presenter Siobhán Maguire joined by Killian Byrne, former Operation Transformation leader; Donal O’Shea, HSE lead on Obesity; and Tanya Sweeney, Irish Independent Columnist.