The Indo Daily: War on Ukraine – What is Ireland’s role and should we shelve our neutrality?

Uniformed people throw items into a fire outside an intelligence building on the premises of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

These are dark days for Ukraine, and indeed all of Europe, as Russia launches an invasion on a scale not seen by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

So, what lies ahead for Europe and the world? And what is Ireland’s part in all of this – will our neutrality of old become a thing of the past?

The Indo Daily delves into this and other aspects of the invasion as presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Declan Power, Security Analyst and Donnacha Ó Beacháin, Professor of Politics at Dublin City University.