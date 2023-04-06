| 8.1°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Voices of eviction - "I'll be homeless with my three-year-old in a week"

Anti-eviction graffiti in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

We're now well into the first week without an eviction ban and more than 7000 households may have to move from their homes in the coming months.

In this episode of The Indo Daily, we follow Chloe, a single mother who is facing homelessness with her three-year-old son.

We also hear from Padraig, a young teacher in Dublin who is about to embark on his third move in three years, as well as Rebecca and her family whose latest notice to quit means they're considering emigration.

How has the Government's decision to end the eviction ban impacted them? What does the future hold?

