The Indo Daily: Vicky Phelan the Limerick Warrior – ‘I don’t want your apologies, I want change'

Vicky Phelan - the woman who exposed the CervicalCheck scandal in the HSE - has been hailed as a fearless advocate for Irish women as her death was announced today.

The mother of two died at Milford Hospice in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

Vicky Phelan came to the nation’s attention when she took a legal case against the HSE and a US laboratory and in doing so exposed the CervicalCheck scandal. Hundreds of Irish women were given incorrect negative smear test results yet were not notified of the errors when they were identified.

It ultimately prompted a series of reviews of the cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck.

Presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by Vicky Phelan’s friend Billy Keane and journalist Nicola Anderson to look at the life times of the Limerick warrior Vicky Phelan.