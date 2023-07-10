The Indo Daily: Vera Pauw allegations - Has this cast a shadow over the Republic of Ireland women's World Cup?
Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw is at the centre of fresh allegations from anonymous former players in a US club she coached. It’s claimed she body-shamed players and created a “culture of fear” - Vera Pauw strongly denies all allegations.
So, what next for Pauw and the Irish squad? And is gender bias rife where women’s sports are concerned? Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent journalist, John Meagher.