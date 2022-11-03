| 7.3°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: US Midterm Elections — How Biden, Trump & Democracy are on the ballot — but who will win?

Donald Trump tosses a hat to supporters during a campaign rally in Nevada. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty

Tuesday November 8th is when America votes in the US midterm elections. For many Americans these elections are the most important in the nation’s history - with the future of Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s careers on the line.

No longer are elections purely based on what Bill Clinton termed “Economy Stupid” - now Democrats and Republicans are going head to head in a personalised all out “Culture War.”

With politics becoming more polarised and extreme, presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by Sunday Independent journalist and former CNN anchor Gina London to discuss how democracy is on the line as the US goes to the polls.

