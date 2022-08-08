The Indo Daily: UNSOLVED - Who murdered Raonaid Murray?

Raonaid Murray was just 17 when she was stabbed to death, yards from her home in Dun Laoghaire in 1999

On September 4th, 1999, Raonaid Murray was killed 500 metres from her home in Glenageary in South County Dublin.

Her death led to the biggest homicide investigation in the history of the state, yet her killer has never been caught.

Over two decades on from her brutal murder, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent writer, John Meagher, to look back on that tragic event and how justice for Raonaid continues.