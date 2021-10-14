Gardaí are searching a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard who disappeared over 20 years ago. Niall Carson/PA Wire

This week gardaí began a major search operation to locate the remains of Deirdre Jacob on the Wicklow-Kildare border.

Deirdre is one of several women who went missing over a five year period in the 1990s in an area that became known as the vanishing triangle.

The Indo Daily: Unsolved - The mysterious disappearances of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard

Gardaí believe evidence relating to other missing women may also be uncovered including the disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard (21), who was last seen in the nearby town of Moone, just over 10km away, almost 26 years ago.

Host Kevin Doyle talks to Irish Independent Special Correspondent Catherine Fegan about this major development in a mystery that has haunted society for more than 20 years.