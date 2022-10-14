The Indo Daily: Unsolved — The killing of Fr Niall Molloy

In the summer of 1985, Fr Niall Molloy was killed in the home of Richard and Theresa Flynn.

It was a story that gripped the nation with many questioning why this would happen to a local priest. There were rumours of an affair, a possible motive relating to money problems and trial that would see the accused, Richard Flynn walk free.

Almost four decades on and the case remains unsolved but still captures the imagination of the public.

Today on the Indo Daily, host Fionnan Sheahan is joined by Sharon Lawless, co-author of the new book Anatomy of an Injustice, the Killing of Fr Niall Molloy, to examine what happened on the night of July 7th that led to the priest's death and the events after.