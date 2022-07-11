| 13.7°C Dublin

The Indo Daily UNSOLVED: The Kidnapping Of Shergar

Shergar with Walter Swinburn in the saddle Expand

Close

Shergar with Walter Swinburn in the saddle

Shergar with Walter Swinburn in the saddle

Shergar with Walter Swinburn in the saddle

February 8th 1983 – Shergar, the world’s most famous horse is stolen and thus begins one of the biggest Gardai investigations in Irish history.

For almost 40 years, the kidnapping of one of the greatest racehorses of all time, Shergar, has gripped people all over the world.

Everyone from Libya’s Colonel Gaddafi to the Italian Mafia have been suspects in one of the biggest Gardai investigations of all time.

Presenter Fionnan Sheahan is joined by Senan Molony of the Irish Independent to answer the question of ‘Who Stole Shergar?

The Indo Daily UNSOLVED: The Kidnapping Of Shergar

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy