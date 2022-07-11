The Indo Daily UNSOLVED: The Kidnapping Of Shergar

February 8th 1983 – Shergar, the world’s most famous horse is stolen and thus begins one of the biggest Gardai investigations in Irish history.

For almost 40 years, the kidnapping of one of the greatest racehorses of all time, Shergar, has gripped people all over the world.

Everyone from Libya’s Colonel Gaddafi to the Italian Mafia have been suspects in one of the biggest Gardai investigations of all time.

Presenter Fionnan Sheahan is joined by Senan Molony of the Irish Independent to answer the question of ‘Who Stole Shergar?