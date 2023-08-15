The Indo Daily Unsolved: Murder in Malahide – the cold case of Grace Livingstone

Indo Daily revisited: Grace Livingstone was brutally murdered in her own home in December 1992. To this day, there is no known motive for her murder, and her killer has never been found. The Indo Daily finds out more. Host: Kevin Doyle. Guest: Sarah Caden. First published on February 10, 2023.

On the day Grace Livingstone died, an immediate neighbour heard a loud noise. In the run up to Christmas, the last thing a quiet cul-de-sac in Malahide, Co Dublin, suspected, was a murder on their street.

But when Grace Livingstone's husband James, arrived home from work that December evening in 1992, he discovered his wife dead in their bedroom. She had been brutally murdered with blood all over her head, and her body gagged and bound.

In this ‘revisited’ episode, Kevin Doyle, is joined by Sunday Independent columnist, Sarah Caden, to find out what we know about that terrible day and if we will ever know what happened to Grace?

This podcast was first published on February 10, 2023.