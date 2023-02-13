The Indo Daily: Unsolved - Murder in Malahide - the cold case of Grace Livingstone

On the day Grace Livingstone died, an immediate neighbour heard a loud noise. In the run up to Christmas, the last thing a quiet cul-de-sac in Malahide, Co Dublin, suspected, was a murder on their street.

But when Grace Livingstone's husband James, arrived home from work that December evening in 1992, he discovered his wife dead in their bedroom. She had been brutally murdered with blood all over her head, and her body gagged and bound.

In today's episode, Mediahuis Ireland's Group Head of News, Kevin Doyle, is joined by Sunday Independent columnist, Sarah Caden, to find out what we know about that terrible day and if we will ever know what happened to Grace?