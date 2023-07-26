The Indo Daily: Unsolved - Jean McConville and her children's ongoing quest for justice

In 1972, Jean McConville was dragged from her home in the Divis flats of west Belfast by an IRA gang of men and women. It was the last time her children would see her alive. With the 20th anniversary of the discovery of her remains on a Co Louth beach approaching, and Disney's plans to dramatise her tragic story, the Indo Daily looks back on what happened to Jean McConville during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and how her children have never stopped seeking justice.