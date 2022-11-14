The Indo Daily - Trump, Meloni & Orban: Is Ireland immune to the rise of the far right?

Donald Trump is set to announce another presidential campaign run this week.

The electoral success of Giorgia Meloni in Italy and Jimmie Åkesson in Sweden has shaken the EU.

Their counterparts here have struggled at the ballot box, but can we be complacent?

Host Kevin Doyle speaks John O’Brennan, who lectures in European politics at Maynooth University and Larry Donnelly, law lecturer at the University of Galway.