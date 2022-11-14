| 11.5°C Dublin

The Indo Daily - Trump, Meloni & Orban: Is Ireland immune to the rise of the far right?

With Donald Trump tipped to announce a presidential run and the success of the far right in Italy, Hungary and Sweden, can Ireland remain complacent? Host: Kevin Doyle. Guests: John O'Brennan and Larry Donnelly.

Donald Trump is set to announce another presidential campaign run this week.

The electoral success of Giorgia Meloni in Italy and Jimmie Åkesson in Sweden has shaken the EU.

Their counterparts here have struggled at the ballot box, but can we be complacent?

Host Kevin Doyle speaks John O’Brennan, who lectures in European politics at Maynooth University and Larry Donnelly, law lecturer at the University of Galway.

