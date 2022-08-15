Conor McGregor is rarely out of the headlines, but the Indo Daily finds out why it's less and less about his sporting career

A self-professed mammy’s boy, a family man and supposedly the world’s best boss, Conor McGregor’s rise to fame has never been short on controversies.

The UFC fighter recently appeared before the courts in Dublin after being charged with dangerous driving.

But the speeding offence is the latest in a long line of very public outbursts from attacking a bus in New York to assaulting a man in a Dublin pub.

The Indo Daily: Trash talk, tantrums and treading the boards - Conor McGregor's fight to fame

On the flip side, there's the lavish lifestyle, the expanding business portfolio, and even an acting role in the remake of the hit movie 'Roadhouse'.

On today's Indo Daily, we look at the often-volatile world of the 33-year-old.

Presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by Irish Independent sport's journalist, Vincent Hogan, and the Sunday Independent's Niamh Horan.