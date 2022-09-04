| 14.3°C Dublin

The Indo Daily TRAILER: Cruel Intentions – Catching The Catfish

'Every time I walk down the street, I think I&rsquo;m going to see her'

'Every time I walk down the street, I think I’m going to see her'

'Every time I walk down the street, I think I’m going to see her'

Through no fault of her own, and for reasons that she may never understand, catfish victim Aoibhín has become mired in an unbelievable story that should spook anyone who in any way exists online.

It's a catfish story like no other.

A case of a stolen identity that duped and deceived all who fell for it, including Aoibhín, the Dublin-based woman whose image, name and personal details fronted the sham.

Oblivious to this trail of online destruction, Aoibhín's life was to change forever. Now, she tells this incredible story with Ellen Coyne through a new two-part Indo Daily podcast series.

