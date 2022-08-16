The scene in Cloneen, Co Tipperary where the bodies of Nicholas and Hilary Smith were discovered. Photo by Dylan Vaughan

Mystery still surrounds the story of Nicholas and Hilary Smith, the elderly and very private couple from the UK, whose bodies were discovered by a neighbour in the bungalow they shared in a sleepy village in Co Tipperary.

The local community was left reeling by what happened, with more questions than answers even two months on, despite efforts to locate relatives and ongoing investigations to determine the cause of death.

The Indo Daily: Tragedy in Tipperary – the mysterious death of a very private couple

Presenter Denise Calnan was joined by Irish Independent journalist Conor Feehan at the time of the grim discovery back in June to discuss the discovery as it unfolded, and how it impacted the small village of Cloneen.

Have you heard the news – The Indo Daily is up for a Listener's Choice award. You can vote for ‘The Indo Daily’ here: https://www.theirishpodcastawards.ie/vote/