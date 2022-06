The scene where the bodies of Nicholas and Hilary Smith were found in a bungalow near Cloneen, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Cloneen is a small village in Tipperary nestled under the shadow of Slievenamon.

The local community have been left reeling after the bodies of a couple, Nicholas and Hilary Smith, were discovered in their bungalow. What happened to this very private English couple living in rural Ireland?

The Indo Daily: Tragedy in Tipperary - the mysterious death of a very private couple

HOST: Denise Calnan GUEST: Conor Feehan Irish Independent journalist.