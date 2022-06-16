| 11.8°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Trade Wars – why Europe v Britain will cost you more for butter, beef and booze

Stock image. Picture by John Sibley/Reuters Expand

Close

Stock image. Picture by John Sibley/Reuters

Stock image. Picture by John Sibley/Reuters

Stock image. Picture by John Sibley/Reuters

Christmas Eve 2020 Boris Johnson proclaimed he had won a good Brexit deal for the UK. Fast forward 18 months and the Prime Minister published his proposed bill to change the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol unilaterally.

As the EU prepares to launch fresh legal action against the UK following Boris Johnson’s attempt to unilaterally rewrite the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol arrangements – are we on the verge of entering a costly Trade War?

Presenter Tabitha Monahan is joined by Irish Independent political journalist John Downing and Sunday Independent's Northern Ireland journalist, Ciarán O'Neill

The Indo Daily: Trade Wars – why Europe v Britain will cost you more for butter, beef and booze

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy