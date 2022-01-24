The couple’s wedding day. From left to right: best man Gay Byrne, groom Patrick, bride Elizabeth, and bridesmaid, Elizabeth’s sister, Carine O’Grady

Patrick and Elizabeth Larkin lived life and death on their own terms. The Indo Daily hears their remarkable story.

The story of Patrick and Elizabeth Larkin is one of two people who lived life to the full, travelling the world, and enjoying their partnership.

The Indo Daily: Together to the end - the story of Patrick and Elizabeth Larkin

But their death was also of their own choosing.

Journalist David Orr, who wrote about his cousin and friend Patrick Larkin, and his wife, Elizabeth, in the Sunday Independent’s Life magazine late last year, shares their story with the Indo Daily. Host: Siobhán Maguire.