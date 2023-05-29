The Indo Daily: Tina Turner – the unapologetic ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’

Way before the likes of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift were selling out stadia, Tina Turner set the scene with her own big ambitions to play arenas just like male rock groups.

And in her 40s, as she reinvented her image after escaping an abusive marriage and career with Ike Turner, the pop icon mapped out a path for women everywhere with her trailblazing endeavours.

Born Anna Mae Bullock, Turner's story is one of trauma and triumphs, that ultimately ended with love.

On today's episode, presenter, Siobhán Maguire hears about the legendary singer, dancer, and fashion icon, Dave Hanratty, music journalist and host of the No Encore podcast to talk all things, Tina.