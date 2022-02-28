The Indo Daily: Through the keyhole – our obsession with home improvement TV shows

From MDF makeovers on Changing Rooms to bankruptcy and marriage splits on Grand Designs, home improvement TV shows have always been popular viewing.

Our own Room to Improve and Home of the Year hit massive rating numbers each week too. But why do we love these shows so much?

Are we a nation of nosey parkers, or simply an audience with an eye for style and an appetite for a good old human interest story to back up each build?

Presenter Denise Calnan explores this national obsession with guests Irish Independent feature writer, Kirsty Blake Knox, and TV Critic, Chris Wasser.