The Indo Daily: They’re at it again – yet another new British Prime Minister

British prime minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls Expand

British prime minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Blink and you’ll likely miss the next instalment of musical chairs in the race to be the next British prime minister.

After last week’s chaotic scenes at the House of Commons, the resignation of Liz Truss, and opposition calls for a General Election, British politics has a global audience.

But what are the consequences for Ireland in relation to Brexit and trade relations? And what now for the unfinished Northern Ireland protocol?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent’s Political Correspondent, John Downing, to find out how the chaos next door will affect us, and if Britain can salvage its reputation in the eyes of the world.

