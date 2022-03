Olga Wehrly is an actor and voiceover artist originally from Sligo.

In December 2020 Olga got Covid and it hit her hard.

She has been dealing with an array of long Covid symptoms ever since, 'I've gotten lost doing the school run, my cognitive impairment has been colossal.'

But despite all that Olga remains upbeat and confident that she will recover.

The Indo Daily: 'There were mornings I woke up and I didn't know who I was' - Olga's long Covid story

Today she tells host Kevin Doyle her story.