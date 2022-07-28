| 12.8°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: The woman behind Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview

In November 2019 Prince Andrew sat down with BBC Newsnight for a bombshell interview that forever ruined his reputation. While presenter Emily Mathis took centre stage, the woman behind the scenes who made it all happen was producer Sam McAlister. She tells The Indo Daily how it all unfolded.

Disaster: Prince Andrew sits down with Emily Maitlis for his infamous BBC &lsquo;Newsnight&rsquo; interview in November 2019. Photo: Mark Harrison/BBC Expand

Close

Disaster: Prince Andrew sits down with Emily Maitlis for his infamous BBC &lsquo;Newsnight&rsquo; interview in November 2019. Photo: Mark Harrison/BBC

Disaster: Prince Andrew sits down with Emily Maitlis for his infamous BBC ‘Newsnight’ interview in November 2019. Photo: Mark Harrison/BBC

Disaster: Prince Andrew sits down with Emily Maitlis for his infamous BBC ‘Newsnight’ interview in November 2019. Photo: Mark Harrison/BBC

In November 2019 Prince Andrew sat down with BBC Newsnight for a bombshell interview that forever ruined his reputation.

While presenter Emily Mathis took centre stage, the woman behind the scenes who made it all happen was producer Sam McAlister.

She tells The Indo Daily how it all unfolded.

The Indo Daily: Three for a Fiver - the Budget and you

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy