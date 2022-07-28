The Indo Daily: The woman behind Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview

Disaster: Prince Andrew sits down with Emily Maitlis for his infamous BBC ‘Newsnight’ interview in November 2019. Photo: Mark Harrison/BBC

In November 2019 Prince Andrew sat down with BBC Newsnight for a bombshell interview that forever ruined his reputation.

While presenter Emily Mathis took centre stage, the woman behind the scenes who made it all happen was producer Sam McAlister.

She tells The Indo Daily how it all unfolded.