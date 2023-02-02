The Indo Daily: The turbulent world of ex-Ireland and Celtic star, Anthony Stokes

Anthony Stokes was meant to be the next big name in Irish football. But the former Celtic and Sunderland striker will appear in court this week after being charged with the possession of drugs for the purposes of sale and supply.

His appearance in court comes after a second arrest relating to an alleged police pursuit on Tuesday January 31.

Stalking, close associations with Real IRA figures and a nightclub fight have brought him from the back pages to the frontpages.

Host Kevin Doyle is joined by Irish Independent football correspondent Dan McDonnell and Niall Donald, who is a regular fixture on our Crime World podcast, to take a look at the footballer's career, and where it all went wrong.