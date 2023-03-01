The Indo Daily: The tragic death of Paula Yates and the Geldofs’ grief

When Channel 4 launched in the UK in 1982, it was a breath of fresh air with its edgy programming earmarked at younger audiences.

One of the hit shows was The Tube, fronted by Jules Holland and Paula Yates, a new face to television presenting. However, it proved a launchpad for the young Welsh journalist who went on to become one of the most popular presenters on the channel.

But her private life was just as intriguing.

With Channel 4 planning a new documentary on the life and legacy of Paula Yates, the Indo Daily looks back on the music reporter's life, her marriage to Bob Geldof, her relationship with INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence, to her own tragic death.

The Indo Daily: The tragic death of Paula Yates and the Geldof's grief

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent's entertainment correspondent, Melanie Finn, to hear more.