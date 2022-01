Ann Lovett's death on 31 January 1984, sent shockwaves across the nation.

The 15-year-old schoolgirl gave birth to a stillborn infant at a grotto in the Co Longford town of Granard, and later died in hospital.

The Indo Daily: The tragic death of Ann Lovett

Almost four decades on, the Indo Daily speaks with Emily O'Reilly, European Ombudsman, who as a young journalist, broke the story, and finds how why the tragedy struck a chord with the nation, and if it has helped shape, and change attitudes.