The Indo Daily: The top Kilkenny GAA coach and the €47,000 sliotar scam

Well-respected hurling coach Jimmy Meagher convinced a close friend to invest in a non-existent business, tearing apart their friendship and the local GAA community.

James ‘Jimmy’ Meagher, an assistant coach on the Kilkenny minor hurling team and part of this year’s All-Ireland club championship winning Ballyhale Shamrocks coaching team, was found guilty of fraudulently taking €41,000 from a close friend who he convinced to invest in a non-existent sliotar business.

Meagher’s victim, “John” said in his victim impact statement, “I am annoyed at how naive and trusting I was but most importantly I am heartbroken for my family around me who have suffered as a result of the actions of others,” he said.

“I find it extremely hard to discuss the events of the past few years because it fills me with so much anger, regret and disappointment. I don’t think I will ever be able to truly convey the emotional damage the situation has caused me and those closest to me.”

Sunday Independent Journalist Mark Tighe speaks to The Indo Daily about his ongoing investigation into the swindle.