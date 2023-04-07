The Indo Daily: The TikTok ticking timebomb - will it be banned in Ireland?

TikTok has been fined by the UK's data protection regulator

TikTok originated as a short lip-synching video platform for teens. Now, it's the most popular app in the Western world.

But a backlash against the app's owner, Chinese Internet company, Bytedance, amid fears of sensitive data being accessed by the Chinese government.

To find out more about what is happening, which countries have imposed bans on official phones, or indeed propose a wider ban, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent technology editor and host Adrian Weckler.